MeToo prosecutors deploy experts early to thwart defense

Constand, who lives in Toronto, is doing training sessions with law enforcement groups there. She first went to police about Cosby in 2005, a year after the encounter — only to be rebuffed by Steele’s predecessor, who declined to press charges in part because she'd stayed in contact with Cosby and didn't immediately tell law enforcement.

“I can't tell them how to prosecute these cases, but I can tell them about the internal experiences, and barriers to reporting,” Constand said in a recent interview.

Cosby, 82, who like Weinstein had scores of accusers, is now serving three to 10 years in prison for drugging and molesting Constand. He'd been a friend and mentor to Constand at Temple University, where she worked for the women's basketball team and he, a beloved alumnus and campus icon, served on the Board of Trustees.

Rotunno, in Vanity Fair, said the #MeToo movement had gone too far.

“Women may rue the day that all of this started when no one asks them out on a date, and no one holds the door open for them, and no one tells them that they look nice," she said.

In Levenson’s view, defense lawyers need to focus on the facts to win #MeToo cases.

“If you’re going to attack the witnesses, you better have very good ammunition. You better not be going on stereotypes or assumptions,” she said. “It has to be very specific information that undercuts their credibility. The general smear campaign, I don’t think works anymore.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0