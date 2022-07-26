Mexico City police find 1.6 tons of cocaine in 2 trucks

Mexico City police made one of the biggest drug busts in recent memory in the capital, stoppingd two freight trucks carrying about 1.6 tons of cocaine, officials said Tuesday.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said the cocaine was worth about $20 million on the street in Mexico. But he said only part of the shipment had been destined for the capital, with the rest heading north to Los Angeles.

The cocaine apparently was sent to Mexico from Colombia and landed at a port on the Pacific coast of the southern state of Oaxaca, the chief said.

He said a third vehicle was escorting the two trucks, and four Colombians were arrested.

Mexico City officials have long acknowledged that drug cartels use the capital as a shipping point, but they claim the gangs do not operate in the city as brazenly as they do in other parts of Mexico.