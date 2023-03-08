On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the people responsible would be punished. He also complained about the U.S. media’s coverage of the missing Americans, accusing them of sensationalism.

» Memphis plans to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the Tyre Nichols case.

» National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the United States does not seek to escalate tensions with China.

» The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday.

» French train and metro drivers, refinery workers, garbage collectors and others are holding further strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

» A passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston says the entire chaotic episode was over within seconds thanks to teamwork.

» In sports, the Milwaukee Bucks won again while New York's streak came to an end, Gonzaga dominated at the West Coast conference title game, action continued in the NHL and there are a lot of quarterback updates from the NFL.

Observing, understanding and modeling severe thunderstorms | Across the Sky podcast DaNa Carlis, the Director of the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, talks about the mission of his team and what they do to improve our understanding of severe storms and the accuracy of warnings.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Two Americans are back on U.S. soil Tuesday after surviving a deadly kidnapping in Mexico, and have been taken to a Texas hospital for treatment. Two other Americans were killed.

» The Biden administration is considering detaining migrant families who cross into the U.S. illegally as it prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

» The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel.

» Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative vision for the nation during his annual State of the State address.

» The U.K. government says it's ready for human-rights legal challenges to a tough new law intended to stop tens of thousands of migrants a year reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel.

» Five women who said they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives are suing Texas over its abortion ban.

» A second person died following a stampede after a rap concert in Rochester, New York.

How will artificial intelligence reshape our world? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss the promises and pitfalls of this new technology, which is nearly certain to change the way we interact with each other.

» A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that voters support adjusting the number of immigrants and asylum-seekers allowed into the country.

» Federal agriculture officials are proposing a new rule that would clarify the meaning of meat labels that say foods are “Made in the USA.”

» A rocket made by the largest metal 3D printer is set to lift off this week. It is 85% 3D printed.