'Meyers Manx' dune buggy creator dead at 94

In all, B.F. Meyers & Co., built more than 6,000 Meyers Manx dune buggies. Although he trademarked the design, it was easy to borrow from it, and deep-pocketed competitors sold more than 250,000 copycats.

The Historic Vehicle Association says the Meyers Manx is the most replicated car in history.

Fed up with losing control of his invention, Meyers closed his company in 1971 and went on to other things. At one point, his wife said, he sailed to Tahiti with a wealthy sponsor and built and ran a trading post.

He and his wife re-established the car business in 1999, by which time there were dune buggy clubs all over the world. They sold the business to a venture capital firm last year.

Asked over the years what it was about the dune buggy that so captivated the public, Meyers said several things played into its success.

One was the cars' bright colors and big tires, which gave them almost a cartoonish look. Another was the flat surface of the fenders, which were a perfect place to put a beer. There was also the spot in the back designed for a surfboard.

That, he and others noted, captivated people at a time when California surf culture was being glorified in movies and song.