Miami-area shootings mark bloody Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI (AP) — Gunfire that wounded two people in Miami Beach wrapped up a violent Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area, which included a mass shooting that killed two and injured 21 others, law enforcement authorities said.

Miami Beach police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg, spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a social media post. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

During the investigation, the heavily traveled MacArthur Causeway was shut down in both directions. It had reopened by early Tuesday.

Rodriguez said “several possible suspects" had been detained.

Meanwhile, a manhunt continued Tuesday for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall. On Monday, police released a surveillance camera video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at a strip mall housing El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.