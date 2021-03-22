Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying

The partying was out of control by Friday night, he said — one restaurant was “turned upside down” in a melee, its “chairs were used as weapons,” and broken glass covered the floor. The iconic Clevelander South Beach bar next door had to suspend all food and beverage operations. Gunshots were fired, and a young woman was hospitalized with a badly cut leg, police said.

“How many more things are we going to allow to occur before we step in?” Clements said during Sunday's meeting, defending the city’s curfew, which also closes three causeways leading to South Beach in an effort to keep all but residents and employees from driving onto the island from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. “I think this was the right decision,” the chief said.

The crowd was defiant but mostly nonviolent on Saturday night, refusing to submit to the curfew that had only been enacted four hours earlier, when officers in bulletproof vests released pepper spray balls to break up the party.

The situation ignited racial tensions. Some white residents referred to the crowd of predominantly Black tourists as “animals” or “thugs” on social media.