 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," the statement said.

The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

"We ask for your prayers,” the department said on Twitter.

An unknown number of occupants from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said.

People are also reading…

No other information was immediately available.

TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the Ryder Trauma Center, where the officer was being treated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News