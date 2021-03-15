Miami Mayor: Tom Brady of police chiefs gets top Miami job

“We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion," Acevedo wrote. “On top of all of this, sadly we have buried 6 of our fallen heroes. No matter the challenge, you have all risen to the occasion, and you have honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades with resiliency and sustained excellence.”

Acevedo said that with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's final term in office fast approaching, “we decided the timing for this move was good.”

He wasn't on the radar during a six-week search for a new chief, the Herald and WPLG reported.

He didn’t participate in the months-long interview process by City Manager Art Noriega, who has sole responsibility for the hiring of the city’s police chief. Noriega confirmed Acevedo’s hiring to the Miami Herald on Sunday night.