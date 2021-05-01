Miami money manager gets 4 years in Venezuela bribery case

Prosecutors complained Hernandez's monthly probation reports of his post-arrest activity failed to mention dealings with Raj Bhakta, a former contestant on “The Apprentice” — the reality TV show once starring Donald Trump.

Bhakta himself has not been implicated in wrongdoing, but prosecutors say the investments should have been reported.

The two last year joined efforts with Hernandez’s ex-wife to launch a company selling meat from a Florida farm owned by Bhakta. Hernandez’s friends have described the venture as an attempt to provide for his family while he is locked away.

Prosecutors also say Hernandez moved to give his ex-wife his stake in a trust that owns a $2.7 million home in the leafy Miami suburb of Coral Gables. The two divorced shortly after Hernandez’s arrest, but are living together in that home, control of which — along with a Brooklyn town home — is disputed in a related forfeiture case.

Ortega, the former executive director of financial planning at PDVSA, allowed the ring’s members to turn windfall profits overnight through fake loans taking advantage of the vast gap between Venezuela’s official currency exchange rate and the black market rate. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.