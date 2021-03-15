Miami taps Houston's top cop for police chief post

“I want to be part of that,” he said adding that he had opportunities in Los Angeles and with President Joe Biden's administration. “My heart was here.”

He sent an email to his department, calling the move “truly bittersweet," the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion," Acevedo wrote. “On top of all of this, sadly we have buried six of our fallen heroes. No matter the challenge, you have all risen to the occasion, and you have honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades with resiliency and sustained excellence.”

At a Monday news conference, Turner, the Houston Mayor, said Acevedo called to tell him he had taken the job in Miami on Sunday, which took him by surprise, but he wished him well in his new job.

“A lot of us hate to see him leave the city of Houston,” Turner said. “I also realize this is an extraordinary opportunity for him at a time when he is one of the nation’s leading voices in law enforcement."