Miami TV crew attacked filming fight on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A television news crew was attacked while filming a fight that broke out in Miami Beach on Wednesday night, police said.

CBS4 reporter Bobeth Yates and photojournalist Ebenezer Mends were reporting a story about recent unruly behavior in South Beach when a group of people turned on them, Yates said during an 11 p.m. news broadcast.

“Just really shaken up. Been reporting for a very long time, don’t want to date myself, but about 20 years, and I’ve never been attacked like this on a story,” Yates said. “The ironic part was, we were actually covering crime on South Beach.”

The Miami Beach City Commission voted Wednesday to restrict early-morning alcohol sales as a way to combat unruly behavior. Starting May 22, last call will be rolled back from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. during a seven-month pilot program.

“An entertainment-only district has given us something we just can’t control,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber during the commission meeting.