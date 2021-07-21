Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California

In another instance, Avenatti collected a $2.75 million settlement payment for a client and used the bulk of the money to buy a private airplane, the filings said.

Avenatti faces 10 counts of wire fraud in connection with the allegations, which span from 2015 to 2019.

He also faces charges in California of bankruptcy, bank and tax fraud. He is expected to be tried on those allegations later this year after Selna split a 36-count indictment into two trials.

In this trial, federal prosecutors said they expect to take three weeks to make their case and to call about 30 witnesses. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles declined to comment ahead of opening statements.

In court filings, lawyer H. Dean Steward — who previously represented Avenatti and continues to assist in the case— raised concerns about the jury selection process and sought unsuccessfully to delay the trial, arguing that widespread publicity following Avenatti's New York sentencing could affect his rights in this case. A message left for Steward was not returned.