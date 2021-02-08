Michelle Obama shares photo of South Carolina kids dressed like her and Barack

Once she saw Michelle Obama's outfit for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden, Hampton said, she knew that she wanted to try the Sergio-Hudson designed look on Ryleigh.

"And you can see your results," Hampton said.

She said Zayden Lowe is the child of a co-worker at HopeHealth. Shelia and Beth both work in the same department at the HopeHealth facility on North Irby Street. Shelia added that they've been working together for around eight years.

"I wanted to make sure that I got someone that was close to Ryleigh's age and height because I really wanted them to look as a couple," Shelia said. "I knew that Zayden would be perfect. I see pictures of him every day. I knew he would be perfect. They are best friends."

Barack is 6 feet 1 and and Michelle is 5 feet 11.

Michelle Obama shared the photo after it was shared with her, starting a series of viral posts and articles across the internet. In her Instagram post, Obama said, "Ryleigh and Zayden, you nailed it!"

"It was a surreal moment," Shelia said. "It was just an honor to have her send it out with the kids' names. It was amazing."