It was an all-you-can-eat buffet for a Michigan boy last weekend.
Six-year-old Mason Stonehouse was playing on his dad's phone before bedtime and spent about $1,000 on
Grubhub orders. The food started coming to the Chesterfield Township family's home near Detroit around 9 pm Saturday night. And it kept coming.
The Stonehouse family's Ring camera footage shows delivery after delivery coming to the door. Mason's dad, Keith, was bewildered -- until he figured out what happened.
"I said, 'What is going on? Why are you bringing me food?" his perplexed dad asked a food delivery driver according to an interview with CNN
affiliate WDIV-TV. It finally clicked with him that he let his son use his phone earlier that night, telling the TV station that Mason was "going to town" with the Grubhub app.
Mason ordered basically every food that ever existed, including shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita wraps, sandwiches, chili cheese fries and multiple orders of ice cream. So much food was ordered that Keith's bank sent him a fraud alert declining a $400 order of pizza.
His father tried calling the restaurants to stop the orders once he figured out what had happened, but they told him to contact Grubhub. The leftover food was shared with neighbors and eaten as leftovers.
"While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh," Keith
told MLive.com. "I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?' I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh."
Grubhub didn't immediately reply to CNN's request for comment about whether Stonehouse's parents would get reimbursed.
Mason's parents said they tried to turn the six-year old's spending spree into a money management teaching moment. They grabbed his piggy bank and started taking money out -- a coin for the pizza, a coin for the shrimp and so on.
"It sunk in when we were actually taking his money to teach him a lesson," said Kristin Stonehouse, Mason's mother, who told Mason, "We know this money in your piggy bank means something to you ... [and] it's only a fraction of what was spent."
Mason's parents said it will take some time before he gets his phone privileges back.
Cities with the most delivery drivers per capita
Cities With the Most Delivery Drivers per Capita
Photo Credit: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic transformed many aspects of American life, from work and the economy to social interactions to entertainment and much more. For consumers, one significant change has been the accelerated adoption of delivery services as a part of commerce.
While delivery options for restaurant meals, groceries, and consumer goods were already available before COVID, the pandemic made delivery an indispensable service for more households. Early COVID-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led consumers to rely on socially distanced options for shopping and eating. But beyond initial necessity, the convenience of delivery services has permanently won over many consumers and become more commonplace as a result. According to the National Restaurant Association,
more than half of adults say that takeout or food delivery is essential to the way they live, while in the retail sector, ecommerce as a share of total retail sales globally jumped from 13.6% in 2019 to 18% in 2020.
In terms of total revenue, ecommerce and courier or express delivery services have both been trending upward over the last two decades but saw even larger spikes during the pandemic. Express delivery services saw a 14% increase from 2019 to 2020, with an additional $14 billion in revenues over that year. More dramatically, revenue for ecommerce increased by more than 50% from 2019 to 2021, jumping from around $577 billion to $871 billion over that span.
Shutterstock
Ecommerce and delivery services skyrocketed during COVID
This shift in how consumers shop for, purchase, and receive goods has come with additional ripple effects in the workforce because businesses that rely on delivery need employees to handle the increased volume of orders. Amazon and other ecommerce companies have added
tens of thousands of jobs during the pandemic both in warehouse and delivery positions. One in four restaurant operators plan to devote more resources to off-premises dining. And among gig economy drivers, food delivery services have become more popular than rideshare services since the pandemic began.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth among the delivery driver profession over the years ahead. Between
Light Truck Drivers, who use light trucks or vans to deliver packages and merchandise, and Driver/Sales Workers, who pick up or deliver food and other goods, the BLS anticipates that there will be an additional 182,900 jobs for delivery drivers between now and 2030. This would be a 12% increase, which is faster than the average for other professions.
As it stands now, some locations have higher concentrations of delivery drivers available than others. Leading states include Illinois, Ohio, and North Dakota, each of which have at least 5.4 delivery drivers—defined as a light truck driver or driver/sales worker in the BLS definitions—per 1,000 residents. Conversely, other states including New York, Nevada, and New Mexico each have 3 or fewer delivery drivers per thousand.
The states with the most delivery drivers per capita
The concentration of delivery drivers also varies at the local level. One of the major factors affecting delivery driver concentrations at the metro level is whether a location has a significant shipping and logistics industry. For example, leading cities Memphis and Louisville are home to FedEx and UPS, respectively, while other cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, and Chicago also serve as significant shipping and distribution hubs.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
. To determine the locations with the most delivery drivers per capita, researchers at Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Porch calculated the number of delivery drivers per thousand residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher percentage of delivery drivers as a share of total employment was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included.
Here are the metropolitan areas with the most delivery drivers per capita.
Small and midsize metros with the most delivery drivers per capita
15. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.02% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,490 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.97
Shutterstock
14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.10% Total number of delivery drivers: 28,980 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $17.38
Shutterstock
13. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 0.96% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,670 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.28
Shutterstock
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.07% Total number of delivery drivers: 38,370 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $19.21
Shutterstock
11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.11% Total number of delivery drivers: 13,430 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $15.59
Shutterstock
10. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.17% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,160 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $17.17
Shutterstock
9. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.1 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.04% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,000 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.75
Shutterstock
8. Raleigh, NC
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.3 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.21% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,520 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $14.89
Shutterstock
7. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.4 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.18% Total number of delivery drivers: 6,470 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.30
Shutterstock
6. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.5 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 0.95% Total number of delivery drivers: 6,870 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $19.51
Shutterstock
5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.25% Total number of delivery drivers: 54,310 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $22.22
Shutterstock
4. Columbus, OH
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.23% Total number of delivery drivers: 12,610 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $15.96
Shutterstock
3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Photo Credit: doma / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.27% Total number of delivery drivers: 13,110 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.44
Shutterstock
2. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 6.4 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.32% Total number of delivery drivers: 8,100 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.51
Shutterstock
1. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 7.7 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.71% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,390 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.41
Shutterstock
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!