Michigan agency to include climate in tunnel permit review

But the commission sided with pipeline opponents by ruling that emissions of climate-warming gases would be among factors it considers in determining whether to issue the permit.

Line 5 daily carries about 23 million gallons (87 million liters) of crude oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. When burned, such fossil fuels emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

The commission said it was required under the Michigan Environmental Protection Act to consider not only pollution from building the tunnel and new pipeline segment, but also from the petroleum liquids they transport.

The agency didn't say how much weight it would give that issue in determining whether to grant the permit but said it would welcome evidence.

“They recognize these gases are a pollutant and impact the environment because they contribute to climate change,” said Margrethe Kearney, senior attorney with the Environmental Law & Policy Center, which opposes the pipeline. “This creates a hurdle that Enbridge has to address.”

Enbridge said in a statement it would provide information on the matter as the commission requests it.