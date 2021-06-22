Michigan county seeks vote recount sought by Trump backers

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) —

A rural northern Michigan county sought state permission Tuesday to recount its 2020 presidential election ballots and hire an outside firm to look for evidence of voting machine tampering.

The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to send a letter to the state elections director seeking a hand recount of the ballots and a comparison of the results with those reported after the Nov. 3 election. Donald Trump carried the county with a 64% majority but lost statewide to Joe Biden by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.

The board also proposed hiring an “accredited election auditor” to examine whether the county's voting equipment had been “in communication with any unauthorized computer and whether there is any evidence that any unauthorized computer actually manipulated” the votes.

“As commissioners, we have heard from many of our constituents expressing concerns/questions” about the election, said the letter signed by Chairman John Wallace. “We believe we have a responsibility to address these concerns/questions.”

Michigan's election system is overseen by the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat. Spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer said Benson's office would review the letter and respond to the commission.