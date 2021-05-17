Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

Boyce Hydro was fined $15 million for safety violations by FERC in April, but Boyce was approved for bankruptcy earlier this year. Johnson said he isn't hopeful for much of a payout from Boyce.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) which was granted regulatory authority of the dam, said in a 2018 report that though there were concerns about the dam's spillway capacity, the dam was in “fair structural condition” and it found “no deficiencies that would be expected to cause immediate failure”.

Johnson said with all the warnings dam regulators gave Boyce, the state ultimately did not properly regulate the dam to ensure the safety of nearby residents and their properties.

“What we should have done is we should have pushed that button and gone to court and... forced a sale to get somebody in there who’s going to make the fix, but in 2018 when the state of Michigan took over, they knew all this, they knew they had a bad actor, they had already gone through this stuff with FERC because the state of Michigan was involved,” Johnson said. “We should have been on this, and we blew it.”

EGLE did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.