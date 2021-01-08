Michigan man charged in threats to state Capitol, lawmaker

State police Sgt. William Luebs wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed Friday that Varrone used his cellphone to leave the threatening voicemail Dec. 12.

“If there is one more threat by a Democratic person in Michigan that’s supposed to represent me, I will personally come down there and take over that (expletive) building at the Capitol,” the voicemail said. “If I’m threatened by another senator or anybody like Cynthia Johnson, I’ll personally take care of that (expletive) and their whole (expletive) family.”

Varrone stated his name and spelled his last name in the voicemail, Luebs wrote.

Luebs also wrote that Varrone acknowledged to investigators that he left the Dec. 12 voicemail.

“The accused admitted that he is upset with the current political climate and what occurred at the United States Capitol (Wednesday),” Luebs wrote.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release that “threats to our democracy must not be tolerated.”

She said the threats in Michigan and the attack in Washington, D.C., "can serve as reminders of the security measures we must work to maintain and improve to protect the sanctity of our democracy and the safety of our people.”