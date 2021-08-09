Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent, client at home

Thorne said that officer apologized, “but at the same time, the damage is done.”

“My son was a little disturbed, he hasn’t seen anything like that … he’s not going to forget this," he said.

The footage also shows police put Thorne in the backseat of a squad car with the door open after handcuffing him.

“Definitely not buying this place,” Thorne says on the video, after explaining that he was visiting the home with his real estate agent.

Brown used his cellphone to show police that he scheduled an appointment online to take Thorne to the house and had an access code to get inside. Thorne's son was put in the backseat of another squad car briefly before the officer accompanying him was told to uncuff the teenager.

Another Black man with a similar car to the real estate agent's vehicle was arrested after he went into the house without permission July 24, police said. That person also told police that he was interested in purchasing the house but was not with a real estate agent and didn’t have the homeowner’s permission to go inside.