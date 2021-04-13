Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

In 2008, Sweet was convicted in two Detroit-area courts and federal court. Those crimes included second-degree murder in the 1990 death of his first wife, the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl and the sexual exploitation of children.

His federal prison sentence — 21 years — was the longest and still had seven years remaining, prosecutors said.

In 2007, Sweet's second wife, Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet, disappeared after a fire at their Brownstown Township home, south of Detroit, a blaze that triggered the criminal investigations.

Collier-Sweet's remains were found in 2013 in a secluded area less than a mile away from the couple's home. Her cause of death was listed as “indeterminate,” and no one has been charged.

After her disappearance, police said Collier-Sweet wrote in a diary that she feared her husband and slept on a couch with a hammer and shotgun, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mulcahy said in a court filing, citing news reports.

“Nothing about Sweet’s history and characteristics, which include rape, murder and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Lizzie Mae’s death, support releasing him early,” Mulcahy said.

A message seeking comment was left for the Brownstown Township police chief Tuesday.