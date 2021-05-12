Michigan Republican wants to register fact-checkers

“If you're a paid fact checker and you're out there destroying people and businesses, then you need to be 100% accurate," Maddock said Wednesday. “I say put your money where your mouth is."

Baybars Orsek, director of the International Fact-Checking Network, said requiring journalists to register with the government is a clear violation of constitutional rights.

“It’s an overt attack on press freedom," he said.

The Michigan bill comes as several other Republican-controlled legislatures are pushing l egislation that takes aim at social media companies, which have angered conservatives by removing posts, flagging them as false or suspending the accounts of those who regularly make false or misleading statements. That legislation was introduced in roughly two dozen states and would allow civil lawsuits against the big social media platforms.

Other states this year had considered legislation that would have required media outlets to publish follow-up reports on the outcome of any civil, criminal or ethics proceedings, though none of those passed.