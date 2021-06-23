Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election

The report dismissed various allegations — that many dead people voted, that hundreds of thousands of unsolicited absentee ballots were mailed to Michigan voters, that absentee ballots were counted multiple times, that tens of thousands of fraudulent absentee ballots were brought to Detroit's counting center after the polls closed. Those “dumped” ballots had been submitted throughout Election Day in drop boxes, in the mail and at clerk's offices.

The panel's Republicans recommended that drop boxes not be used or be closed sooner than 8 p.m. on Election Day so that processing and tabulating the ballots they contain won't extend long into the night. Democrats have said such a move would disenfranchise some voters.

“The committee’s report goes into considerable detail ... and I hope the public is reassured by the security and protections already in place, motivated to support necessary reforms to make it better and grateful for our fellow citizens who do the hard work of conducting our elections,” said Ed McBroom, a Vulcan Republican who chairs the panel.