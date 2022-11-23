Michigan State football players charged in postgame fight, Japan makes World Cup comeback, and more top stories

Here's a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 23:

Seven Michigan State football players charged in postgame fight

Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces one count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors. Linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young are each charged with one count of aggravated assault, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon faces one count of assault and battery.

No Michigan players are facing charges, which were announced ahead of the teams' final regular-season games. No. 3 Michigan plays rival No. 2 Ohio State on the road Saturday with the Big Ten East Division title at stake.

Find out more here:

Japan makes comeback against Germany 2-1

Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1.

Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.

“I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If I think about the development of Japanese soccer, thinking of players, for them this was a big surprise,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, who had five Germany-based players in his starting lineup and three, including the scorers, on the bench.

“They’re fighting in a very strong, tough, prestigious league. They’ve been building up their strength.” Moriyasu said.

Read all about it here:

Walmart shooter opened fire without warning

The shooting erupted without warning, during a late-night shift change as some workers were congregating in a break room, witnesses said Wednesday of the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart that killed six people and injured at least four others.

Employee Kevin Harper described narrowly missing an encounter with the gunman -- identified by Walmart as overnight team lead Andre Bing, who'd been with the company since 2010. He had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past, was gruff with other employees and expressed paranoid views about the government, coworkers told CNN.

Bing entered the break room shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

"I just left out the break room," Harper says in a video posted to Facebook.

Get more info here:

***

Get some more of today's top stories here:

No suspect, no weapon in Idaho student killings

2022 might be the second-highest year for mass shootings in US

What to know for Black Friday shopping