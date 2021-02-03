Michigan task force set to make dam safety recommendations

The task force also recommends forming a volunteer Safety at Dams Initiative Team with stakeholders, public safety officers, those involved in outdoor recreation and others to develop outreach, education and coordination with conservation officers to provide information on dam risk.

The task force is asking for an annual $20 million revolving fund for the next 20 years to maintain and remove dams. To address hazard cleanup for when a dam owner fails to act, the task force is asking for a dam safety emergency fund.

Some members of the 19-person task force voiced concern that some of the language in the recommendations was too sharp or dramatic so the the group is going to work to perform minor revisions later in the week for a quick turn around to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Task force chairman Evan Pratt said he values the sense of urgency the language provides, referring to dam safety issues in Michigan as a “ticking time bomb.” He said recommendations won't stop dams from failing, but the task force must reduce the frequency and severity of failures. The need for change is immediate, but it will take time since information on over 1,000 dams must be collected and put in a system, he said.