Michigan teen who vaped received double lung transplant

E-cigarettes and other vaping devices heat a liquid into an inhalable vapor. Most products contained nicotine, but THC vaping has been growing more common.

Henry Ford doctors did not say Tuesday what the lung transplant recipient vaped. They did say that he was critically ill when he arrived at Henry Ford where he was placed Oct. 8 on an organ transplant waiting list. His lung damage due to vaping was so severe and he was so close to death that the teen immediately was placed at the top of the transplant waiting list, they said.

"Vaping-related injuries are all too common these days. Our adolescents are faced with a crisis," said Dr. Lisa Allenspach, pulmonologist and the medical director of Henry Ford's Lung Transplant Program. "We are just beginning to see the enormous health consequence jeopardizing the youth in our country ... these vaping products should not be used in any fashion."

The 17-year-old's case does not open any new ethical considerations about transplants for people how who irreparably damage their own lungs by vaping, Nemeh told The Associated Press.

"It won't change what we do on a routine basis. We will still evaluate every patient as an individual patient," he said. "We hope sharing this patient's story prevents anyone else from experiencing a vaping injury that would require a transplant."