Microsoft board investigated Bill Gates over an alleged affair with employee, report says

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesperson for Gates said, "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."

The spokesperson also pointed to a March 2020 statement regarding his decision to resign from the board.

The WSJ's story was published soon after a separate New York Times article that reported Gates had "developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings."

The Times reported, citing "people with direct knowledge with overtures," that "on at least a few occasions, Mr. Gates pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

The Times did not cite the names of the people involved.

Gates' spokesperson told the Times that, "It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce."