Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

Scott Guthrie, who leads Microsoft's cloud and AI division, said Monday that Nuance's medical industry expertise could eventually expand to other uses, such as interpreting conversations between financial advisers and their clients.

The transaction is Microsoft’s second largest deal following its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Last September, it bought video game maker ZeniMax for $7.5 billion.

Leggett said the Nuance deal fits a push by cloud computing providers like Microsoft to supply “industry-specific AI,” or technology that's tailored to the special needs of the health industry and other sectors.

That gives Microsoft access to a new set of customers, said Gartner analyst Greg Pessin.

“Right now the CIO is who they market to, with Office and Teams and the operating systems," Pessin said. "This is a different market, with chief medical officers and the doctors. It opens up a new arm for Microsoft’s health care initiative.”

Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance CEO.

The transaction is expected to close this year. It still needs approval from regulators and Nuance shareholders. Nuance had 7,100 employees as of September, more than half of whom were outside the U.S. — including crews that help transcribe and edit recorded speech that the AI technology might not fully understand.

