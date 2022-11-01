HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff dead, representative confirms following Houston shooting.
Just In
Migos rapper Takeoff dead, representative confirms following Houston shooting
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.
Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer who was known for his outrageous style and personal life, has died at 87.
Are you ready for winter? Get a sense of what to expect on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde. But questions remain about how the deal will play out. Here's the latest.
A Wisconsin man has been convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen getting divorced, Jerry Lee Lewis dies and fallout for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.