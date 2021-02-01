Military coup in Myanmar; Biden, GOP senators to meet over virus relief; nor'easter takes shape

Today is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Military in Myanmar says it's taking control for one year, detains political leaders; President Biden will meet with 10 GOP senators today over a COVID-19 relief package; and a nor'easter is taking shape in East, could bury NYC.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.
An announcement read on military-owned Myawaddy TV cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency. It said the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election and its failure to postpone the election because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more:
***
Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.
An invitation to the White House came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter Sunday urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his relief package solely on Democratic votes. The House and Senate are on track to vote as soon as this week on a budget resolution, which would lay the groundwork for passing an aid package under rules requiring only a simple majority vote in the closely divided Senate. Read more:
***
Nor'easter could bury the Big Apple in up to 2 feet of snow
The first nor'easter of 2021 is taking shape, bringing up to two feet of snow to New York City and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday, according to updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.
A potent combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding will make travel difficult to impossible and could knock out power to some. On a five-tiered scale from the National Weather Service, New York City could see a level five or extreme impacts. Read more:
***
In other news today ...
- Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team just one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.
- Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul are on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil-society leaders and journalists, a report by a U.S. watchdog said Monday.
- Police in a northern Wisconsin town identified late Sunday a person shot and killed at a mall and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.
- Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that left famed San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support, police said Sunday.
- French lawmakers tackle a bill on Monday to dig up radical Islam by its roots in the country, beliefs that authorities maintain are creeping into public services, associations, some schools and online with the goal of undermining national values.
- Nintendo Co. reported Monday that its profit for the first three fiscal quarters nearly doubled as people around the world stayed home for the pandemic and turned to playing games.
- Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members, and more events that happened on this day…
In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense end a Super Bowl of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for a historic vict…
***