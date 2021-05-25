Military, officials eye fatal jet crash in Vegas near base

Hamilton graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2000 and was a fighter pilot for 20 years, including multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, the newspaper said. He retired from the Air Force in March 2020 to fly for Draken International.

“His dedication to his family and his country will never be forgotten,” said the statement on behalf of his wife, their two young sons and other family members.

“Words cannot express our loss," it said. "A nickel on the grass. We need time to mourn this great loss and appreciate the respect given to our privacy in this tragic time.”

In Las Vegas, homeowner Jose Villanueva told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he escaped injury when the jet slammed into his yard and his uncle’s adjacent yard. Attempts by AP to reach Villanueva by telephone were not successful.

“It was a really, really, really, really strong noise,” he told the newspaper.

The National Transportation Safety Board joined military officials in the investigation. Agency spokesman Eric Weiss said Tuesday it was too early to report on a cause of the crash.