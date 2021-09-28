Milley defends call to Chinese at end of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer told Congress Tuesday that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn't planning to attack China and it was his job to reassure the Chinese of that fact in phone calls that have triggered outrage from some lawmakers.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered a full-throated defense of two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart, saying he was responding to "concerning intelligence" that China was worried about a U.S. attack.

"I know, I am certain, that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and it was my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. "My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: stay calm, steady, and deescalate. We are not going to attack you."

Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China. Details of the calls were first aired in excerpts from the recently released book "Peril" by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.