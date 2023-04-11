Here's a look at trending topics for today, April 11.

Millie Bobby Brown engaged

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.

The "Stranger Things" star took to social media to share a photo of her and Bongiovi embracing -- and eagle eyed fans have spotted a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," the actress, 19, captioned the image.

Earlier this year, she referred to Bongiovi, who she has been linked to since 2021, as her "partner for life."

Bongiovi, 20, also shared images on social media around the same time Tuesday, including one of the couple hugging and looking out to sea, captioned "Forever."

Elizabeth Holmes

A judge on Monday denied Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free while she appeals her conviction, setting the stage for the disgraced Theranos founder to report to prison later this month.

In his order, Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California said Holmes does not pose a danger to the community or a flight risk, but he cast doubt on her appeal. Even if Homes won her appeal, he said, it is unlikely to result in a reversal, or an order for a new trial, for all of the counts on which she was found guilty.

Davila previously ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon doesn't love answering questions about his family and personal life and feels there's a popular singer who can relate.

"The Masked Singer," who is a father of 11 children, was recently asked by Howard Stern whether his family is complete.

"Every time I answer this question it I can never answer it correctly," Cannon said, noting that once he angered some in the religious community by answering that he was "putting it in God's hands."

When Stern offered that it would have to be someone very special to have a child with Cannon and suggested Taylor Swift, Cannon was not opposed.

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander

Louisville shooting bodycam footage