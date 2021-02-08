Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

“She was one of the bravest people I’ve ever met. She told me that when she was taking off in the shuttle she had absolutely no fear,” Herzog said. “She was logically thinking of what her next task was and that is how she faced everything including her cancer.”

Millie Elizabeth Hughes was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Mineral Wells, a small town about an hour outside of Fort Worth, Texas. She was 5 years old when “Buck Rogers,” a television show about a space adventurer premiered and she idolized Buck’s sidekick Wilma Deering.

At age 16, she entered Tarleton State University, which later became part of the Texas A&M system. She majored in chemistry and biology and was often the only woman in a class full of men, who did not appreciate it when she outscored them on exams, her granddaughter said.

“There was even hostility from some of the professors and the dean,” said Herzog. “They definitely did not want her in that program.”