Millions of Americans brace for severe storms, flash floods and possible tornadoes this week

The Storm Prediction Center also cautions that Wednesday could hold the potential for severe storms, but that largely depends on the evolution of the storms. Also, if a more progressive system develops, that could suggest increased severe storms across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic late in the week.

All of these things will need to be watched in the coming days as the storm evolves.

Flash flooding will also be a concern for areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, where some locations could pick up more than 4 to 6 inches of rain Tuesday through Friday.

While areas of the Red River Valley, from northeastern North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota, would welcome the rain to improve the moderate to severe drought conditions in that region, too much rain in a short period of time could be hazardous.

It's been a 'slow' month for tornadoes