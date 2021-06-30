Millions remain under heat warning as extreme heat grips Northwest

Canada and US cities in the Northwest have reported their hottest temperatures on record, and more than 52 million people are under a heat warning or advisory from coast to coast. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts.

While temperatures are likely to let up in the Northeast by Wednesday's end, the heat is expected to last in the Northwest well into mid-July, CNN's meteorologist Michael Guy predicted.

"The Northeast will continue to be hot (Wednesday), before a cold front drops temperatures, but also brings the risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening," Guy said.

Portland set an all-time, record-high temperature three days in a row, topping out at 116 degrees on Monday. Seattle hit 108 degrees, breaking the all-time record it set just a day earlier.

Across the border, Lytton, British Columbia, hit 117.5 degrees on Monday -- the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, and around 48 degrees above what's normal for this time of year.

Kristina Dahl, a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, says the heat wave is "unprecedented."