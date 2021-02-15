Millions without power in Texas as snow storm slams US

A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight.
A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains. More than 1.3 million customers were reportedly in the dark as of 3 a.m. local time. The weather is making roads especially dangerous.
A wrecker crew works to remove a car from the median of Interstate55 in McComb, Miss., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains.
Vehicles drive on snow and sleet covered roads Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Spring, Texas. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Erasmo Vazquez, right, walks along a snow covered sidewalk with his wife, Maria, center, and daughter Day, left, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Erasmo Vazquez walks through blowing snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Igee Cummings walks through the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
A man peers out from under a blanket while trying to stay warm in below freezing temperatures Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Diane Phelps, 54, walks along Main Street in Girard, Pa., during a morning snowfall on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. A storm expected in northwest Pennsylvania and western New York region is predicted to drop up several inches of snow by Tuesday afternoon.
Alyssa Remi, 12, slides down a snow covered hill Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston.A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Robert Savannah and his daughter Sophia, 4, slide down a snow covered hill Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Alyssa Remi, 12, tries to keep warm while playing in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Cristina Lucero's hands are covered in snow while building a snowman Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Cristina Lucero gathers snow while trying to build a snowman Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Cars drive by Michael Given as he stands at an intersection asking for money during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Given said he is a restaurant worker who was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.
A resident of Tulsa takes precautions against an icy windshield as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
Motorists navigate snow covered roads on MLK Jr. Blvd in Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight.
Winter weather conditions are affecting large portions of the U.S., but it is rare for them to extend so far south. The storm is prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas like Texas’ Gulf Coast.
Snow is shown along Main Street near the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Snow is shown along Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Bradley Scott, an employee of American Parking cleans snow off of sidewalks outside a lot at 4th and Boulder in Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as a winter storm moves in to north east Oklahoma.
A City of Tulsa now plow clears Harvard Ave. near 16th street in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight.
Cattle shelters from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area,
Ice clings to the spines of a prickly pear cactus Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area.
A pair of bulls roam a field as they graze with the rest of their herd Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area.
The mass vaccination clinic put on by Medical Center Hospital and the City of Odessa at Ratliff Stadium is seen covered in snow and ice Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area.
A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Ice hangs from a buildings fire escape in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting Monday and going through Tuesday with heavy snow expected.
By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people, closed dangerously snowy and slick highways and put the delivery of new COVID-19 vaccine shipments on hold.
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) summers.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast.
“We're living through a really historic event going on right now,” said Jason Furtado, a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, pointing to all of Texas under a winter storm warning and the extent of the freezing temperatures.
In Houston, where county leaders had warned that the deteriorating conditions could create problems on the scale of massive hurricanes that slam the Gulf Coast, one electric provider said power may not be restored to some homes until Tuesday.
“This weather event, it's really unprecedented. We all living here know that," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He defended preparations made by grid operators and described the demand on the system as record-setting.