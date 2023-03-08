Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 8.
Holi
Millions of Indians on Wednesday celebrated the Holi festival, dancing to the beat of drums, smearing each other with green, yellow and red colors and exchanging sweets in homes, parks and streets.
Free from wearing masks and other COVID-19 restrictions after two years, they drenched each other with colored water.
One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Holi provides an opportunity for people to come together, forget resentment and ill feelings toward each other.
"Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bollywood and other celebrities organized bashes for friends and posted photos on social media.
International Women's Day
From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world Wednesday highlighted the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet's population.
While activists in some places celebrated political and legal advances, observances also pointed to repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence globally.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that women’s rights were “abused, threatened and violated” around the world — and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years given the current pace of change.
Erica Herman
Tiger Woods' girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.
Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.
Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.
But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.
Nick Cannon
Bindi Irwin, Endometriosis
Elon Musk
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 8
Officials say two survivors of a deadly abduction in Mexico are back on U.S. soil. They were brought to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Two other Americans were killed after the group got caught in a drug cartel shootout last week. Officials say the group was on a road trip to Mexico for one of them to get cosmetic surgery. The Americans were hauled away in a truck. The region's governor said Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around. They were eventually found Tuesday in a remote area near the Gulf coast in a wood shack.
From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world are highlighting the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet’s population. While activists in some places celebrated political and legal advances on Wednesday, observances also pointed to repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, as well as the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence globally. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back."
An all-female ensemble will produce the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game that will air Wednesday on ESPN. Beth Mowins and Doris Burke will call the contest. There will be more than 70 women for the pregame and game coverage that takes place on International Women’s Day. They will fill various roles, including analysts, commentators, producers, directors, graphic designers, statisticians and social media operators. They hope to inspire the next generation of females who want to get into the business.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has launched a wholesale Republican effort to rewrite the history of the deadly siege. Carlson aired the first installment of some 41,000 hours of security footage on his prime-time show and promised more Tuesday. The conservative commentator is working to reverse the narrative of the attack that had played out for the world to see into one more favorable to Donald Trump. It comes as Trump is again running for president and executives at the cable news giant have admitted the network spread the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden’s support of a resolution to block new District of Columbia crime laws has split members of his own party amid rising concerns about crime in the nation’s capital and other cities. The disapproval resolution is backed by Republicans and would overturn statutes that lessen penalties for some crimes. It is expected to easily pass the Senate on Wednesday with ample Democratic support. But most House Democrats voted against it last month, arguing as they have for many years that the District of Columbia should be able to govern itself.
Bakhmut has been the focus of a Russian attacks for six months in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle. Little known outside Ukraine before the war, the eastern city has grown into a symbol of the country’s fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian leadership again vowed this week to keep defending Bakhmut, but some observers have warned that holding onto the city could be too dangerous and costly for Ukraine. Troops from Russia’s Wagner Group military company have spearheaded the Russian offensive, marching on “the corpses of their own troops” as Ukrainian officials put it. Ukrainian authorities hailed the city as the “fortress Bakhmut” that has destroyed waves of Russian assailants.
Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street a day after sinking to one of their worst days of the year. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow fell slightly and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Stocks were coming off a sharp drop the prior day after the head of the Federal Reserve warned it could speed up its hikes to interest rates if pressure on inflation stays high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said again Wednesday pressure on inflation seems to running higher than expected. But he also stressed the Fed hasn’t made a decision on the size of future hikes.
Germany’s defense minister has voiced caution over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year. German daily newspaper Die Zeit and public broadcasters ARD and SWR reported Tuesday that investigators were able to largely reconstruct how the pipelines from Russia to Germany were sabotaged in September. The news outlets reported that five men and a woman used a yacht hired by a Ukrainian-owned company in Poland to carry out the attack. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday that he read the news reports “with great interest” but warned against drawing hasty conclusions.
Is the United States out to sabotage China? Chinese leaders think so. President Xi Jinping accused Washington this week of trying to isolate his country and hold back its development. That reflects the ruling Communist Party’s growing frustration that its pursuit of prosperity and global influence is threatened by U.S. restrictions on access to technology, its support for Taiwan and other moves. Xi said a U.S.-led campaign of “containment and suppression” has “brought unprecedented, severe challenges.” China is hardly the only government to fume at Washington’s dominance of global strategic and economic affairs. But Chinese leaders see the United States as making extra effort to thwart Beijing as a challenger for regional and possibly global leadership.
The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. They say the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge. The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions.