Milwaukee Ald., Senate candidate charged with theft, fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chantia Lewis, a minister, member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was charged Tuesday with four felonies and one misdemeanor for allegedly stealing at least $21,000 from her campaign fund and lying about it.

The charges were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney's office. Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Lewis has no immediate comment on the charges. A campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

According to the complaint against Lewis, she filed false campaign finance reports related to her campaigns for City Council. She deposited campaign funds into her personal bank accounts and used campaign money to pay for personal expenses, the complaint said.