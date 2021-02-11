Milwaukee County provides shelter for homeless with COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Melvin Anthony had been homeless for more than 15 years when someone shot him during an attempted robbery last fall. With a wound in his thigh and COVID-19 running rampant, Anthony was afraid to stay on the streets.

“I saw nothing but death for me because things were really that bad, you know, pretty much drinking water out my hand and eating out of garbage cans, that type of bad,” Anthony said.

He found safety and security at Clare Hall, a former home for retired Catholic nuns now serving as an isolation center for homeless people in Milwaukee County who have tested positive for the virus or are vulnerable due to their health.

The county had asked the Archdiocese of Milwaukee about using another of its buildings for a shelter, but the archdiocese suggested Clare Hall, which became available last January when the nuns moved to new quarters. More than 200 people have been housed there since the pandemic's onset in March.

“When you say it became open at an opportune time: God’s the one who has jurisdiction over time,” Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki said.