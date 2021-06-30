Minneapolis dropping duplicate effort to replace police

The council proposal and the ballot measure aim to amend the Minneapolis charter to replace the Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety and shift authority over the police from the mayor to the City Council. The City Council version included licensed peace officers in addition to other divisions, while the group's proposed language would employ police “as necessary, to fulfill responsibilities for community safety.”

The withdrawal comes as the city attorney’s office determined the language of the Yes 4 Minneapolis ballot question was legal and is expected to be put before Minneapolis voters in November. The group delivered a 20,000-signature petition to officials at City Hall in April. The signatures were verified by the city clerk's office before going before the City Council.

The ballot question's wording must now be approved and submitted to Hennepin County officials by Aug. 20 for the amendment to make it on the November ballot.

