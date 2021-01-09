Minneapolis officer reprimanded for speaking to press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who spoke to GQ magazine after the death of George Floyd — criticizing the department for having what she called a toxic culture — has been reprimanded for speaking to the media without seeking permission.

Disciplinary records made public Friday show Colleen Ryan received a letter of reprimand on Dec. 2.

Ryan was an anonymous source in the June 10 article, but her name was made public in records released Friday under a court order that's part of an ongoing human rights investigation into the department's practices, the Star Tribune reported.

In his disciplinary decision, Chief Medaria Arradondo wrote that he's responsible for providing clear expectations of what will and won't be tolerated. He said Ryan should have sought permission to speak to the media from the department's public information officer.

In the GQ article, Ryan was quoted under the pseudonym “Megan Jones." She criticized what she described as a “toxic” culture that discourages officers from reporting colleagues’ bad behavior.