Minneapolis to beef up security for trial in Floyd's death

Frey said a law enforcement presence in the city will increase in coming weeks, and will peak during the trial, with the help of up to 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 law enforcement officers from 12 agencies. Langer said the bulk of law enforcement resources will be present surrounding closing arguments, jury deliberations and announcement of a verdict.

Erik Hansen, the city’s director of Economic Policy and Development, said the city is advising business owners to consider emergency preparedness plans, add physical barriers such as boards over windows or security gates, make sure their insurance policies are up to date, and upload important records online.

Authorities have no current “actionable” intelligence suggesting that specific groups may be coming to Minneapolis to stir up trouble, said Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. He said authorities are taking what has been learned from past protests in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Ferguson, Missouri and they believe their preparation and united approach can prevent bad things from happening and ensure people's voices are heard.

He said that last year, “In midst of the riots, in the midst of the fires, in the midst of all that — people’s voices who really want to call out the death of George Floyd could not be heard over the vitriol and over the activity of folks that were there to destroy property and to hurt other people.”

