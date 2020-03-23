Minnesota Court of Appeals sends PolyMet permit back to MPCA

Hoffman's group and a Minnesota tribe argued that MPCA's decision to issue the permit was arbitrary and not supported by substantial evidence. They alleged the MPCA failed to take a “hard look” at whether PolyMet was engaged in sham permitting, saying the MPCA didn't adequately review information available to it before awarding the permit in late 2018.

They argued that MPCA issued its findings after questions were raised about PolyMet's intent to abide by terms of the permit. Among the concerns, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy noted that crusher lines at the plant have more capacity than PolyMet claimed it intended to use.

The appeals court said that all parties agree if PolyMet decides to expand production, more permits will need to be issued, but if expansion is the current intent, then now is the time to comply with requirements under a stronger permit.

“Of course, once a project is operating, expansion proposals may be viewed more favorably by regulators. If that is the true course being charged by PolyMet, then there is merit to relators' argument that the synthetic-minor permit is a sham.”