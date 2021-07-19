Minnesota court sends PolyMet air permit case back to agency

Monday's ruling said the MPCA “has not adequately explained the reasons for its conclusions” and said that would be sufficient grounds to reverse the permit. But the court instead sent it back to the MPCA for reconsideration.

PolyMet issued a statement saying it's disappointed in the court's decision and “will expeditiously provide the supporting explanation requested by the court.” The company said the facts and the science prove that the project can meet state and federal air quality standards.

The open pit mine and processing plant near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine. Environmentalists have fought the project because of the potential for acid mine drainage upstream from Lake Superior. The opponents are a coalition of groups led by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy plus the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.