Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

“Black and brown people have not felt safe in Minnesota. This moment requires us to do something different to achieve justice for our community," the release stated. "We are asking our leaders to meet us in this challenge and intervene where they can enact stronger policies. We are not ‘One Minnesota’ until all of us feel safe and protected, particularly by those sworn to do so.”

On the city level, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Council member Linea Palmisano and police leadership are recommending some changes to the field training police officer program after an audit found issues including lack of oversight and consistency in training for officers. Funding for the changes will be included in Frey's budget proposal to be unveiled in August, the mayor said.

———

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

