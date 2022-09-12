 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses.

A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard's customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the bravery of victims and family members who gave impact statements in court, and told Broussard: “Your disregard for human life is terrifying," the Star Tribune reported.

Defense attorney Aaron Morrison argued in a court filing before sentencing that a 20-year prison term would be sufficient, saying his client didn't know he was mailing fentanyl to his victims. Prosecutors responded that Broussard kept selling fentanyl even after learning some people had become seriously ill.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princeton University now free for families earning under $100K

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News