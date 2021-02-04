Minnesota prosecutors ask to reinstate charge in Floyd death

“Because the decision in Noor is precedential and now provides this Court with clear guidance regarding the elements of third-degree murder, the State respectfully requests that the Court reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin or, in the alternative, that it permit the State to file an amended complaint that includes this third-degree murder charge,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors said the appeals court has "clarified the law" and rejected the reasoning Cahill used when he dismissed the third-degree murder count against Chauvin. They also said the appeals court decision can be applied beyond the Noor case.

The appeals court decision may not be final — Noor's attorney can ask the state Supreme Court to review it, but an appeal is not automatic so the Supreme Court could decline to consider it.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter and are scheduled to face trial in August.