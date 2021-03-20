Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado

Camargo-Corrales was stopped on Interstate 70 in a silver BMW Wednesday morning near the ritzy ski area of Vail, Colorado after an Eagle County sheriff's deputy saw the car speeding and drifting lanes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Camargo-Corrales was driving with two other passengers, who were also interviewed but police said were not aware of the drugs. They said they were driving to Denver from Phoenix but gave different accounts of the trip.

Camargo-Corrales told police he was going to Denver to teach a kids baseball clinic and claimed there were no drugs because he said he followed the Chicago Cubs' anti-doping policy.

But police said a K-9 named Zane alerted authorities to the car's rear wheel well and the back seat and Camargo-Corrales gave permission to a police search of the vehicle.

Officers then found a white bag with cologne and $1,000 held by a rubber band. In the trunk, a Chicago Cubs duffel bag that Camargo-Corrales said was his held baseball gloves and cleats, as well as several packages wrapped in white plastic marked “CO” and two packages wrapped in green plastic, according to the affidavit.