'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team has died at a treatment center for mental illness.

Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that 63-year-old Mark Pavelich died at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich,” USA Hockey said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends. (He is) forever a part of hockey history.”

Pavelich was undergoing treatment at the home as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in Cook County, Minnesota, in August 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Pavelich thought the man had spiked his beer.