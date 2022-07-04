 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Missing Canadian girl is found in Oregon; suspect arrested

  • 0

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for more than a week has been found in Oregon and the man accused of kidnapping is detained in jail, authorities said Monday.

FBI agents on Saturday helped arrest Noah Madrano, 41, on accusations of luring the girl from Canada to the U.S., according to an email from the media office of the FBI in Portland. The girl from the Canadian city of Edmonton was found in Oregon City, Oregon. Madrano was being held on state charges, the email said.

Madrano was at the Clackamas County Jail on accusations of rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Oregon City Police spokesman Matt Paschall said Madrano is being held on no bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that the girl went missing on June 24. An investigation by Edmonton police, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Oregon City Police and the FBI located the girl and the man on Saturday, the statement said.

People are also reading…

The girl was taken to a local children’s hospital for a precautionary examination, the statement said. Her family was notified Saturday morning and arrangements were made to return her to her family, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News